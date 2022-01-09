ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, on Sunday, stressed upon the youth to avail the existing and innovative opportunities in the realm of information and technology and access the ever-expanding global IT market, possessing huge prospects for progress and prosperity.

He said that huge, exponential and quantum changes were taking place in the information and technological field throughout the globe which heralded bright prospects for the youth of Pakistan to excel.

The President was addressing an international webinar titled 'current entrepreneurship aspects in digital world' arranged by the Joint Cultural Society for Communities Collaboration.

The webinar was arranged to discuss the visions and trends in the digital world and the role of youth considering the latest changes in the artificial Intelligence. People from different parts of the world attended the webinar.

The President said that mega revolutions were taking place in four key areas; first in computing, processing of data and analysis of the artificial intelligence, second, in the energy sector and these were linked with biology, and finally in the 3D manufacturing, including virtual reality, blockchain, internet data, mobile computing, internet and social networking etc.

The president said that the present government had developed the human resources for the technological world craving for trained youth.

Through the Digi skills initiative, about 1.6 million people had moved to the next stage out of a total 2.4 million who had applied for the programme.

The President said that besides, the Higher education Commission (HEC) was also offering free courses.

He urged the people to learn developing software and smart apps as the global virtual capital or the brick-and-mortar businesses were also in search of investing in the startups and smart apps developers.

Referring to the technological gap being created due to immense wonders taking place in the IT field, the President said information was the medium in which people of the world were making strides.

He said the young population of Pakistan could access the global information world after developing skills in the relevant field. "There are billions of opportunities for developing the smart apps. Pakistan is at the jumping board. Pakistan is now changing. The world is the market for IT gadgets," he added.

The President further said that for the women empowerment, TEVTA, Punjab in collaboration with Facebook/Meta had trained 3,000 women to access the world and were planning further to train about 100,000 females.

He expressed the confidence that youth of the country would prepare themselves for the rapid IT changes taking place around the world and would bring laurels to the country, besides getting earning opportunities.