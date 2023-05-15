UrduPoint.com

President Erdogan Says 'well Ahead' In Election Race As Türkiye Awaits Final Results

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the People's Alliance is "well ahead" in Sunday's parliamentary and presidential elections, though final results have yet to be announced.

"Our country has completed another festival of democracy with the May 14 elections. Although the exact results are not clear yet, we are well ahead," Erdogan said in an address to the nation from the balcony of his Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters in the capital Ankara.

His remarks came after millions of voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect the country's next president and the members of its 600-seat parliament.

Underlining that he expected his alliance's lead to widen when the final results were released, Erdogan said he had around 2.6 million more votes than his closest competitor Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance.

"We believe that we will finish this round with over 50% of the votes," added Erdogan.

Underscoring the large turnout in the elections, Erdogan said the figure was "one of the highest in our history."

Related Topics

Parliament Democracy Ankara Alliance Lead Tayyip Erdogan May Sunday From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary sy ..

Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary system for safeguarding intellec ..

27 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

30 minutes ago
 TAQA Group reports AED11.6 billion net income for ..

TAQA Group reports AED11.6 billion net income for Q1 2023

34 minutes ago
 AUS-SNOC event discusses global climate change, ne ..

AUS-SNOC event discusses global climate change, net zero commitments

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.