(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed his condolence with Chand Nawab, a journalist in Karachi, over the death of his wife.

The president in a telephonic conversation, also prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, a press release said.