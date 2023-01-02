UrduPoint.com

President Expresses Condolences With Families Of Shuhada

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

President expresses condolences with families of Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday phoned the bereaved families of Shaheed personnel of Pakistan army who embraced shahadat in different incidents.

The president, during his conversation, said that sacrifices of Shuhada to eliminate terrorism from the motherland would be remembered forever.

He paid tribute to Shuhada, expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for them to bear the losses with fortitude.

The president contacted father of Shaheed Sepoy Muhammad Wasim who embraced martyrdom in Janikhel area of Bannu on December 31, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

His father expressed the resolve that he had three sons who were ready to sacrifice themselves for the motherland.

The president lauded the sacrifice of Shaheed sepoy and the patriotism of his father.

The president also contacted Muhammad Ashraf, brother of Shaheed Sobedar Shujja Hussain, who laid down his life in Kurram district on December 29.

Muhammad Ashraf apprised the president that his mother was proud of his son's sacrifice.

Separately, the president also phoned Gohar Yaseen, brother of Shaheed Abdur Rehman who told him that they were ready to sacrifice their lives for Pakistan.

The president also expressed his condolence with the uncle of Shaheed Naik Muhammad Ramzan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Army Martyrs Shaheed Abdur Rehman December From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

17 minutes ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

33 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

47 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

1 hour ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.