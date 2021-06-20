President felicitates newly elected Iranian President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday felicitated newly elected President of Iran Syed Ibrahim Raisi on his victory in 13th Presidential elections of Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a letter of felicitation, the president said that Iranian people had affirmed their trust in his leadership for peace, stability and prosperity.

He said under President Raisi's leadership, the fraternal ties between Iran and Pakistan would be further strengthened.

The president also expressed his best wishes to the newly elected president and the Iranian people.