UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Engaging Ulema, Media In Effective Awareness On Health, Social Issues

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

President for engaging Ulema, media in effective awareness on health, social Issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for taking onboard all stakeholders of society for effective dissemination of messages related to social issues including population control.

Presiding over a meeting of Population Welfare at Governor's House in Lahore, the President said that it was highly important to identify needs and resources to achieve desired goals in any field.

He suggested to engage Ulema and media to create awareness on issues like breastfeeding, nutrition, maternal nutrition and other related matters.

He said that media could play a vibrant role in spreading the message to control high growth of population.

He mentioned that during COVID-19, the media effectively created awareness among people regarding adopting precautionary measures to stay safe from coronavirus.

President Alvi said that while talking population growth issue, all aspects should be taken along instead of focusing on one particular matter.

The President was briefed on population welfare and key initiatives in this regard in the meeting.

During the meeting various suggestions were given for effective implementation of ideas aimed to control growing population.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Population Welfare Minister Muhammmad Hashim Dogar, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Sultan and others were present in the meeting.

\932

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Population Welfare Media All From Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Nuclear Regulators explore collaboratio ..

11 minutes ago

Grealish earns rave reviews despite England's slum ..

14 minutes ago

Two accused shot dead at sessions court

16 minutes ago

District judiciary nominates focal persons for ens ..

16 minutes ago

SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema ..

16 minutes ago

One suspect held in sargodha

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.