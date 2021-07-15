UrduPoint.com
President For Enhanced Pak-Kyrgyz Cooperation In Trade, Culture

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

President for enhanced Pak-Kyrgyz cooperation in trade, culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan attached special importance to its relations with Kyrgyzstan and stressed the need for an increased bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, particularly trade and culture.

The president expressed these views as the outgoing Kyrgyz Ambassador Eric Beshibimov paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president called for further strengthening of trade linkages with Kyrgyzstan to fully exploit the potential existing between the two countries.

To promote bilateral cooperation, he said, the high-level and parliamentary exchanges were important besides exploring collaboration in cultural domain.

President Alvi said Pakistan was committed to the implementation of Central Asia South Asia (CASA)-1000 project for the benefit of itself and the region.

The President lauded the contribution of the outgoing Kyrgyz ambassador in strengthening relations between the two countries.

