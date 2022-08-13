UrduPoint.com

President Holds Conversation With Bereaved Family Members Of Shuhada

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

President holds conversation with bereaved family members of Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday phoned different members of bereaved families of Shuhada of North Waziristan suicide attack of August 8 and expressed his condolences.

The president, on the occasion, paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shuhada and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

He lauded the services and sacrifices of shuhada for the motherland and said that the entire nation was indebted to its martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He talked to the father of martyred sepoy Muhammad Umair to express his condolence. Shaheed sepoy has left behind a two and half-year-old son. The father of late sepoy expressed his desire to meet the president.

The president also phoned uncle of sepoy Shahzaib Aslam shaheed, who had also served in Pakistan army and took the responsibility of looking after his nephew late Shahzaib Aslam when he was six-month-old after the death of his father.

He told the president that it was his cherished desire to embrace shahadat but it could not be fulfilled during his 32 years of service, but his nephew had made him proud with his shahadat.

The president also talked to the brother of late Khurram Shahzad, a sweeper in the Pakistan army. The late employee belonged to the Christian community and laid down his life for the motherland upon which the president expressed his gratitude to his bereaved family and the bishop of the church.

The president also held a telephonic conversation with the father of sepoy Sajjad Ali shaheed to express his condolence, besides talked to the father of sepoy Ansar Ali who embraced shahadat in Miran Shah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Suicide Attack North Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed Bishop Sajjad Ali August Church Christian Family Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Kha ..

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

10 minutes ago
 PTI leadership under fire on social media over fla ..

PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

39 minutes ago
 On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo ..

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

2 hours ago
 Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

3 hours ago
 Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participa ..

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participation in the passing out parade ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.