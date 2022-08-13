President holds conversation with bereaved family members of Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday phoned different members of bereaved families of Shuhada of North Waziristan suicide attack of August 8 and expressed his condolences.

The president, on the occasion, paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shuhada and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

He lauded the services and sacrifices of shuhada for the motherland and said that the entire nation was indebted to its martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He talked to the father of martyred sepoy Muhammad Umair to express his condolence. Shaheed sepoy has left behind a two and half-year-old son. The father of late sepoy expressed his desire to meet the president.

The president also phoned uncle of sepoy Shahzaib Aslam shaheed, who had also served in Pakistan army and took the responsibility of looking after his nephew late Shahzaib Aslam when he was six-month-old after the death of his father.

He told the president that it was his cherished desire to embrace shahadat but it could not be fulfilled during his 32 years of service, but his nephew had made him proud with his shahadat.

The president also talked to the brother of late Khurram Shahzad, a sweeper in the Pakistan army. The late employee belonged to the Christian community and laid down his life for the motherland upon which the president expressed his gratitude to his bereaved family and the bishop of the church.

The president also held a telephonic conversation with the father of sepoy Sajjad Ali shaheed to express his condolence, besides talked to the father of sepoy Ansar Ali who embraced shahadat in Miran Shah.