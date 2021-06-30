President hopes for peaceful solution to Afghan issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed the hope that all the Afghan parties would seek a peaceful solution to their issue with consensus and through peaceful means.

In a private (news One) tv channel programme, the president said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for the regional stability. Pakistan would immensely benefit from peace in its neighboring country, he added.

The president, however, expressing his concerns, said that the situation in Afghanistan did not appear good.

He said Pakistan had already reiterated its clear position over Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The president also expressed his dismay over the recent allegations leveled by certain Afghan leaders against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had hosted about 3.5 million Afghan refugees on its soil. India has always been playing a spoiler's role as it wanted Afghanistan to be irritant for Pakistan.

The president said US troops' draw down from Afghanistan after spending a whopping 980 billion Dollars in the war and the subsequent situation, led to uncertainty.

To a question, the president said that recent fiscal budget reflected that the economic indicators of the country were showing positive trends and cited the rising GDP growth rate even during Covid pandemic, country's healthy deposits and boom in the construction sector.

The president said in the construction industry, Rs300 billion worth projects had been registered.

Expressing his satisfaction with the functioning of the government, he viewed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's consultative initiatives as the main drivers for different economic achievements.

The president hoped that such economic activity would also generate jobs in the private sector, adding the government was providing a conducive environment for employment in the private sector.

To another query, he said the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) and electoral reforms would ensure fair and transparent elections in the country.

Expressing his wonder, he said when India and Bangladesh could adopt the EVM system, why they could not!The president said in the previous parliament, he himself headed a committee over EVM and electoral reforms, and the opposition parties whose different members are still sitting in the current parliament, had fully supported it.