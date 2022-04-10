ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday appreciated the scientists for enhancing the defence capabilities of Pakistan, by ensuring peaceful nuclear deterrence.

In a tweet, the President said that successful flight test of nuclear-capable ballistic, Shaheen III missile gave them confidence and pride in the country's defence capabilities.

"The successful test conducted of Shaheen III, a nuclear capable ballistic missile gives us confidence and pride in our defense capabilities. Pakistan is safe because our scientists have ensured peaceful nuclear deterrence and delivery. Well done," he posted on his Twitter handle.