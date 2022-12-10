UrduPoint.com

President Of China Leaves Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, left Riyadh this morning after a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At King Khalid International Airport, he was seen off by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund, who served as official guide of the Chinese delegation; Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the People's Republic of China; and Chen Weiqing, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom.

