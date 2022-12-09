UrduPoint.com

President Of Comoros Arrives In Riyadh

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RIYADH, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :President Othman Ghazali of the United Republic of Comoros and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh today, to participate in Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development.

At King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Saudi ambassador to the United Republic of Comoros Atta Allah bin Zayed Al-Zayed and Ambassador of the United Republic of Comoros to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Alhabib Abbas.

