President of Comoros leaves Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The President of the United Republic of Comoros Othman Ghazali left Jeddah on Thursday.

The President of Comoros was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Governor of Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the Deputy Mayor of Jeddah Governorate, Eng.

Ali Al-Qarni, the Director of the Jeddah Police Department, Major General Suleiman Al-Tuwaireb, and the Director of the Royal Protocols Office in Makkah Region Ahmed bin Dhafer.