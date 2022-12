Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :President Othman Ghazali of the Union of Comoros left Riyadh on Monday, after his participation in Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development.

At King Khalid International Airport, he was seen off by Ambassador of the the Union of Comoros to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Alhabib Abbas and a number of officials.