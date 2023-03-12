President of Cyprus receives Saudi minister of investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus received at the Presidential palace in Nicosia on Sunday the Saudi Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

At the outset of the meeting, Eng.

Al-Falih conveyed to the President, the government and the people of the Republic of Cyprus the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, opportunities for joint cooperation, and ways to develop them in the field of investment.