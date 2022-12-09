UrduPoint.com

President Of Egypt Arrives In Riyadh To Participate In Riyadh Arab-China Summit For Cooperation And Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

RIYADH, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh today to participate in the Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development.

At King Khalid International Airport, the President was received by Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit; Saudi Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nuqali; and Ambassador of the Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farouk Tawfiq.

