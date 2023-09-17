President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council visits King Fahd Quran Printing Complex in Madinah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :President of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council Haji Ibrahim Tofa and an accompanying delegation visited on Sunday the King Fahd Quran Printing Complex in Madinah.

The visitors toured the facilities and were briefed on the work at the complex, as well as on its most prominent achievements.