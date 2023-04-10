(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Ingmar De Vos has commended the infrastructure of Show Jumping in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom received the flag of hosting the 2024 FEI World Cup (WC) Finals for Jumping and Dressage on the final day of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, which was held in the United State's city of Omaha.

The President of the FEI expressed his optimism about the ability of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation to succeed in organizing and presenting a wonderful image of the sport of Show Jumping and Dressage in Saudi Arabia in light of its great capabilities and wonderful infrastructure.

During her speech at the ceremony of handing over the hosting flag to Saudi Arabia, CEO of Burlington Capital Group LLC and board member of Omaha Equestrian Foundation Lisa Roskens called on Show Jumping and Dressage's fans to visit Riyadh next April to attend the 2024 FEI World Cup Finals for Jumping and Dressage.

In April 2024, the Kingdom is scheduled to host the largest equestrian event, on the grounds of the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Riyadh.