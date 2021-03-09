UrduPoint.com
President Of Honduras Helped Smuggle Tons Of Cocaine Into US: Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

President of Honduras helped smuggle tons of cocaine into US: prosecutor

New York, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez helped smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States, a US prosecutor said Tuesday at the trial of an accused drug trafficker.

That accused trafficker, Geovanny Fuentes, bribed the president with $25,000 in cash and this made Fuentes "untouchable," prosecutor Jacob Gutwillig said in opening arguments at the trial of the accused drug lord.

The president, said the prosecutor, "made the defendant bullet-proof."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

