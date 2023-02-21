UrduPoint.com

President Of HRC Meets With Director General Of IOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The President of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri on Tuesday met with the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Antnio Vitorino, on the sidelines of the third session of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations and ways to enhance them, including the constructive cooperation between the HRC and the IOM represented by signing the implementation of the second phase of the project to strengthen the Kingdom's efforts in the field of protecting victims of human trafficking crimes, to unify response efforts in combating these crimes.

They also discussed a number of issues of common interest in the field of human rights and combating human trafficking crimes.

