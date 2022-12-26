President of KFU Receives Bahrain-based Arab Gulf University Delegation

Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :President of King Faisal University (KFU) Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohaly received in his office here today Arab Gulf University delegation, led by Vice President of the Bahrain-based university Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Yousef.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two universities, including MoUs signed in the field of developing environmetal and agricultural systems in the GCC member countries, localization of smart technologies to confront climate change challenges, food security and sustainability and development of sources were reviewed.

Then, the delegation was briefed on the university's most prominent economic research, particularly in the field of palm dates.