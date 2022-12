MADINAH, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :-- President Mohamed Ould Alsheikh Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania arrived in Madinah today to visit and pray at the Prophet's Holy Mosque.

At Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, the President was received by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah, and a number of officials.