President of Mauritania leaves Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ahmed Al-Ghazwani and his accompanying delegation left Madinah on Monday at the conclusion of their visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Al-Ghazwani was seen off by Adviser to the Governor of Madinah Region Wahib bin Mohammed Al-Sahli, Director of the Royal Protocol Office in Madinah Region Ibrahim bin Abdullah Berri and a number of officials.