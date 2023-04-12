Close
President Of Nigeria Visits Prophet's Biography Museum In Madinah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 11:50 AM

President of Nigeria visits Prophet's Biography Museum in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his accompanying delegation paid a visit on Wednesday to the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah.

The President of Nigeria toured the Muslim World League-supervised museum and was briefed, via the interactive display screens, on the noble manners and virtues of the Prophet (PBUH) and his message of justice, peace, and coexistence, in addition to cultural sculptures for Makkah and Madinah at the time of the Prophet (PBUH).

President Buhari also expressed admiration of the Fair and Museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization and stressed that such facility showcasing the Prophet's history should be set up in Islamic and non-Islamic countries to introduce the world to the message of islam and its values, in addition to the Prophet's virtues.

The President of Nigeria thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH the Crown Prince, and Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of the Madinah region, for their care and attention given to the Prophet's Mosque.

