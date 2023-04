(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, visited on Wednesday the Prophet's Mosque, where he performed prayers and greeted the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions.

Upon arrival at the Prophet's Mosque, the President of Nigeria was received by several Saudi officials.