Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, arrived in Jeddah on Sunday to perform Umrah.

At the King Abdulaziz International Airport, President Sall was received by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Mayor of Jeddah Governorate Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, and a number of civil and military officials.