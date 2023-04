(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, performed on Sunday Umrah rituals.

Upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque, he was received by a number of officials of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, as well as the Grand Mosque's Security Special Force.