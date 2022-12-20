President of SFDA Receives Egyptian Delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Executive President of Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey received in his office in Riyadh today an Egyptian governmental delegatin accompanying the trade delegates of food industries exporters.

The delegation comprised Egypt's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, President of the board of Directors of the Food Safety Authority Dr.

Tareq Al-Hooby, and Chairman of the Exporting Council for Food Industries Eng. Hani Barzi.

During the meeting, ways to promote joint cooperation between the two countries in food and drug fields were discussed.

The visit of the trade delegation which takes place between 19 - 22 December, includes a big number of Egyptian companies in charge of food manufacturing and exporting, aiming to increase trade cooperation in food and drug fields. --