President Of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Leaves Jeddah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Jeddah,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :President of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdulfattah Al-Burhan left Jeddah on Saturday en route home.

At King Abdulaziz International airport, he was seen off by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Juluwe, Governor of Jeddah; Saleh Al-Turki, Mayor of Jeddah; Major Gen.

Suleiman bin Omer Al-Twaireb, Director of Jeddah Police; Adel bin Bashir Hasan Bashir, Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zafer, Director of Makkah Royal Protocol.

