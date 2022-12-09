President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and his accompanying delegation arrived here today to participate in Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh region, the Saudi Ambassador to Somalia Ahmed Al-Mawlid, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Somalia to the Kingdom, Salem Mao Haji.