President of the Union of Comoros leaves Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :President Othman Ghazali of the Union of Comoros and his accompanying delegation left Jeddah on Monday after performing Umrah rituals in the holy city of Makkah.

At King Abdulaziz International airport, the President and his accompanying delegation were seen off by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Juluwe, Governor of Jeddah Governorate; Major Gen.

Suleiman bin Omer Al-Twaireb, Director of Jeddah Governorate Police; Ali bin Mohammed Al-Garni, Deputy Mayor of Jeddah Governorate; and Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zafer, Director of Makkah Royal Protocol.