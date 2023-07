(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan left Jeddah today, after participating in the GCC-Central Asian summit.

At King Abdulaziz International Airport, the President of Turkmenistan was seen off by Saudi Ambassador of Turkmenistan Saeed bin Othman Siwayed, a representative of the royal ceremonies, and several officials. --