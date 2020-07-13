UrduPoint.com
President Pays Homage To 22 Kashmiri Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday paid tribute to 22 Kashmiris who had laid down their lives during a protest against the Dogra forces in 1931.

The president on 89th anniversary of the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir to mark the historic Kashmiri struggle against then Dogra Rule and against the current repressive fascist Indian regime, posted on his twitter account that they paid homage to those Kashmiris who embraced martyrdom on that day.

"This day is a reminder that Kashmiris have been resisting oppression for a century," he added.

The president reiterating Pakistan's complete moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir further observed that sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in IOJ&K would not go in vain as they were sacrificing for their just right to self determination.

The day was not far away when they would get liberation from the illegal Indian occupation, he added.

