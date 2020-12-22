UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldier

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:50 PM

President pays tribute to martyred soldier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the family members of the soldier Lans Naik Muhammad Iqbal, who was martyed in Awaran area of Balochistan.

The President paid tribute to the martyred soldier and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless his soul with an elevated place in heavens.

He also prayed for grant of patience to the family of martyred.

Related Topics

Balochistan Awaran Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Winners for HIPA&#039;s Instagram Photo Contest an ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority participates in conf ..

24 minutes ago

UK govt borrowing soars further on virus spending

11 minutes ago

Russia Carried Out 5 Successful Missile Launches W ..

11 minutes ago

Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

39 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity welcomes UN d ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.