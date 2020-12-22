President pays tribute to martyred soldier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the family members of the soldier Lans Naik Muhammad Iqbal, who was martyed in Awaran area of Balochistan.

The President paid tribute to the martyred soldier and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless his soul with an elevated place in heavens.

He also prayed for grant of patience to the family of martyred.