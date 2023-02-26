President, PM condemn Barkhan blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the blast in Barkhan, Balochistan province which resulted in the loss of precious lives.

The president and the prime minister expressed their deep grief over the loss of lives and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

They also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the early recovery of the injured, President Secretariat and PM Office media wings said in their separate press releases.

The prime minister summoned a report from the chief minister and inspector general of police over the incident.

The president also stressed on expediting efforts to completely eliminate terrorists.

The prime minister said that terrorists could not escape the punishment and those shedding innocent blood would be made an example.

The prime minister also directed for the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.

The local media quoting the police officials said that the explosion apparently took place when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded in Rakhni Bazaar. However, they were carrying out further investigation.