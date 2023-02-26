UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condemn Barkhan Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

President, PM condemn Barkhan blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the blast in Barkhan, Balochistan province which resulted in the loss of precious lives.

The president and the prime minister expressed their deep grief over the loss of lives and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

They also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the early recovery of the injured, President Secretariat and PM Office media wings said in their separate press releases.

The prime minister summoned a report from the chief minister and inspector general of police over the incident.

The president also stressed on expediting efforts to completely eliminate terrorists.

The prime minister said that terrorists could not escape the punishment and those shedding innocent blood would be made an example.

The prime minister also directed for the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.

The local media quoting the police officials said that the explosion apparently took place when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded in Rakhni Bazaar. However, they were carrying out further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Barkhan Sunday Media From Best Blood Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

13 hours ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.