President, PM express condolences over death of Pervez Musharraf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their condolences over death of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The president also expressed condolence with the bereaved family, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president and prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The former president passed away in Dubai on Sunday morning where he was hospitalized due to a rare disease called amyloidosis.

Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, 79-year-old- had served as president of Pakistan during 2001 and 2008. Later, he founded the All Pakistan Muslim League in 2010.