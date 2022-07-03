UrduPoint.com

President, PM Express Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Bus Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident near Zhob in Balochistan province.

The president and the prime minister expressing their condolences with the bereaved families, prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured ones.

The prime minister directed for immediate and best treatment to those injured in the mishap and stressed that all efforts should be made in this regard, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

According to media reports, a Quetta bound bus from Islamabad met an accident near Zhob, killing several passengers and leaving scores of others injured.

