President, PM felicitate President Xi on his re-election as CPC Gen. Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the third term.

The president, on his Twitter handle, extended his heartiest congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as CPC General Secretary, and the best wishes for his health and happiness.

"He is a true friend of Pakistan and champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China," the president posted in a tweet.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his re-election as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term."The prime minister further said that it was a glowing tribute to President Xi's sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.