President, PM grieved over death of Arif Nizami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned senior journalist Arif Nizami. The president and prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the family to bear the loss with patience. The prime minister on his twitter handle, posted "Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami.

My condolences and prayers go to his family." The president said that late Nizami's contributions in the field of journalism would be remembered.

According to his relatives, the veteran journalist had suffered from a cardiac arrest in Lahore and could not survive during treatment.

He was the son of Hameed Nizami, the founder of Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers. He worked with the Nation and Pakistan Today dailies and was also elected as the president of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) more than once. Arif Nizami had also served as a caretaker Federal minister in former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso's cabinet during 2013.