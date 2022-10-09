President, PM grieved over death of nine persons in Chilas

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their deep grief over the death of nine persons of a family in Bonar Das, Chilas after a roof of an old house caved in.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, expressed condolences with the bereaved family and said that they shared their grief.

The president and the prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

According to local media, the house collapsed in Bonar Das area of the city, burying nine family members, including a female, her daughters and sons under the rubble.