President praises gold medalist Fida Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday felicitated Fida Hussain Baloch on winning a gold medal in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

The president also congratulated him on achieving 'Elite Pro Card" in the event, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president observed that passion and struggle were the keys to success in any field and expressed his joy over the success of Pakistani players and athletes for bringing laurels to the country.

Ten Pakistani bodybuilders have been competing in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in 14 different categories.