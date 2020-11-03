President receives credentials from envoys of China, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh & Maldives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The ambassadors of China, Afghanistan, Indonesia and the High Commissioners of Bangladesh and Maldives presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The president congratulated the newly-appointed envoys and expressed the hope that bilateral relations of their respective countries with Pakistan would further expand in the areas of economy, culture, trade and investment. Ambassador of China Nong Rong, Ambassador of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhil, Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique and High Commissioner of Maldives Farzana Zahir, presented their credentials to the president.

Later, the envoys made separate calls on the president.

While talking to the Ambassadors/High Commissioners, the president said that Pakistan wanted to further strengthen and enhance economic, trade and political relations with friendly countries.

The president briefed the envoys about the steps taken by Pakistan to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. He said that the pandemic was the greatest challenge and the global community needed to make collective efforts to contain the disease.

He also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said India had transformed the entire valley into world's largest open-air prison and urged upon the international community to take note of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against Muslims and other minority groups.

