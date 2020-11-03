UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Receives Credentials From Envoys Of China, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh & Maldives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

President receives credentials from envoys of China, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh & Maldives

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The ambassadors of China, Afghanistan, Indonesia and the High Commissioners of Bangladesh and Maldives presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The president congratulated the newly-appointed envoys and expressed the hope that bilateral relations of their respective countries with Pakistan would further expand in the areas of economy, culture, trade and investment.  Ambassador of China Nong Rong, Ambassador of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhil, Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddique and High Commissioner of Maldives Farzana Zahir, presented their credentials to the president.

Later, the envoys made separate calls on the president.

While talking to the Ambassadors/High Commissioners, the president said that Pakistan wanted to further strengthen and enhance economic, trade and political relations with friendly countries.

The president briefed the envoys about the steps taken by Pakistan to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. He said that the pandemic was the greatest challenge and the global community needed to make collective efforts to contain the disease.

He also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said India had transformed the entire valley into world's largest open-air prison and urged upon the international community to take note of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against Muslims and other minority groups.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Bangladesh Minority China Jammu Indonesia Maldives Muslim Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Man injured after Indian Armyâ€™s unprovoked firin ..

6 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

22 minutes ago

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

44 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

45 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

50 minutes ago

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE- ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.