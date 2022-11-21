President Republic of Korea Stresses His Country will Closely Cooperate with Saudi Arabia

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that his country will cooperate closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The president, as reported by the Korean Yonhap news Agency, said: "The visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Republic of Korea has become an important landmark in developing bilateral relations and moving them a step forward."