UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Rouhani Sends Nowruz Greetings To Dr Alvi

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

President Rouhani sends Nowruz greetings to Dr Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent greetings to President Dr Arif Alvi on the advent of Nowruz, the new Iranian Calendar year.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and also your great nation on the arrival of the ancient-old Nowruz, spring of nature and beginning of the year 1400 solar AH," the Iranian president said in a a letter addressed to President Alvi.

President Rouhani wrote, "Like an adept painter, Spring infuses spirit of freshness and liveliness into the heart and soul of the earth, through making impressions on nature's canvass to spread images and patterns of refreshment and flourishing across the globe.

" Following the example of nature and with renewal of season, he said, the humans could introduce a new spring into their hearts and well-being into their bodies.

The Iranian president mentioned that the world experienced the COVID-19 pandemic with its numerous social and economic challenges.

"I hope that in the New Year and through further engagement and cooperation between our countries as also containing the COVID-19 virus, Nowruz ushers in a new era for our people while happiness, bounties and calm are restored to the entire world," he said.

President Rouhani prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow ever-growing success and good health to President Alvi and the happy times upon the noble people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

33 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

40 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

55 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.