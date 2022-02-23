UrduPoint.com

President Stresses Upon Timely Completion Of Cyber Efficient Parliament Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

President stresses upon timely completion of Cyber Efficient Parliament Initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday stressed upon timely completion of the President's Initiative on Cyber Efficient Parliament.

The president chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on President's Initiative on Cyber Efficient Parliament here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

He was apprised of the progress being made to accomplish the initiative.

The president while appreciating the progress made on the project, directed for completion of digitization of the parliament by January 2023.

He observed that the digitization process would improve its functioning and the legislation process.

He opined that the completion of project would help improve the performance of institutions and bring further transparency.

Related Topics

Parliament Progress January Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

11 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

25 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

48 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>