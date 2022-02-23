President stresses upon timely completion of Cyber Efficient Parliament Initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday stressed upon timely completion of the President's Initiative on Cyber Efficient Parliament.

The president chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on President's Initiative on Cyber Efficient Parliament here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

He was apprised of the progress being made to accomplish the initiative.

The president while appreciating the progress made on the project, directed for completion of digitization of the parliament by January 2023.

He observed that the digitization process would improve its functioning and the legislation process.

He opined that the completion of project would help improve the performance of institutions and bring further transparency.