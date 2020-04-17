President to hold consultation with Ulema on Taraweeh prayers at mosques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi will hold a consultative meeting with Ulema on Saturday regarding offering of congregational prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh at mosques during the month of Ramazan.

The meeting will formulate a strategy for effective steps to control the epidemic of COVID-19, the President House said.