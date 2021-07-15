UrduPoint.com
President Updated Over Afghan Situation, Cyber Security At ISI HQs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

President updated over Afghan situation, cyber security at ISI HQs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi was given a briefing on the dynamics of national security and the situation in Afghanistan during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters on Thursday.

In view of the president's keen interest in cyber security, he was also briefed on the subject.

The president lauded the efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

Earlier, Director General ISI General Faiz Hamid welcomed the president on his arrival at the ISI Headquarters.

