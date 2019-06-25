ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that effective solution to the problem of drug abuse and illicit trafficking requires comprehensive infrastructure for the institutions dealing with health and social welfare, to ensure their working in accordance with international laws on narcotics, human rights and sustainable growth.

In his message on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking, the President said the government of Pakistan was responsible to check the smuggling and use of illicit drugs and stressed the role of communities such as family, school, society and religious institutions to help its spread.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking is observed annually on June 26, and this year's theme is 'Health for justice, Justice for health'.

President Dr Alvi said drug abuse was an everyday challenge which had negative and lasting effects on human health and welfare.

He said drugs shattered the very fabric of a nation, adding that Pakistan was cognizant of its disastrous effects and was making all out efforts to rid the country of this menace.

This topic strengthens the fact that in reference to drug abuse, justice and health are co-related, he added.

President Alvi said business and trade activity could encourage generation of legal revenue and emphasized media's contribution in raising awareness about the threats and dangers of drugs.

He said the issue of drugs could be resolved through joint collaborative efforts of society's all stakeholders.

He called upon everyone to rid the country of the evil of drug abuse for a better future and fulfill national responsibility by bringing positive into the lives of drug-affected people.