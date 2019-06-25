UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Urges Collective Efforts By Society's All Stakeholders To Check Drug Abuse

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:20 PM

President urges collective efforts by society's all stakeholders to check drug abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that effective solution to the problem of drug abuse and illicit trafficking requires comprehensive infrastructure for the institutions dealing with health and social welfare, to ensure their working in accordance with international laws on narcotics, human rights and sustainable growth.

In his message on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking, the President said the government of Pakistan was responsible to check the smuggling and use of illicit drugs and stressed the role of communities such as family, school, society and religious institutions to help its spread.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking is observed annually on June 26, and this year's theme is 'Health for justice, Justice for health'.

President Dr Alvi said drug abuse was an everyday challenge which had negative and lasting effects on human health and welfare.

He said drugs shattered the very fabric of a nation, adding that Pakistan was cognizant of its disastrous effects and was making all out efforts to rid the country of this menace.

This topic strengthens the fact that in reference to drug abuse, justice and health are co-related, he added.

President Alvi said business and trade activity could encourage generation of legal revenue and emphasized media's contribution in raising awareness about the threats and dangers of drugs.

He said the issue of drugs could be resolved through joint collaborative efforts of society's all stakeholders.

He called upon everyone to rid the country of the evil of drug abuse for a better future and fulfill national responsibility by bringing positive into the lives of drug-affected people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Drugs June Family Media All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

2 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

2 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.