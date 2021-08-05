President urges India to quit 'belligerent & vicious' attitude for prosperity of nations

(@FahadShabbir)

THOTHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) , Aug 4 (APP)::President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged India to quit its "belligerent and vicious" attitude towards Pakistan for the sake of prosperity of the two nations, saying with every conspiracy, Pakistan would emerge ever stronger.

He warned India that it could face several challenges, such as poverty and underdevelopment, if it continued to focus on hostility towards its neighbours rather than resolving the outstanding issues. "If India thinks that it can suppress Pakistan, it is having a big misconception. Our stance on Kashmir will remain unchanged," the president said in his address at the refugee camp of Kashmiris in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit of President Alvi to the AJK coincided with the marking of two years of India's illegal and unilateral acts of August 5, 2019, which was observed as Youme-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation).

The president said India would fail in its attempt to wipe away the history of Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution and changing the demography of Kashmir.

He called upon India to restore the special status of the Valley, end communication blockade, and liberate the jailed Kashmiri leadership.

"Pakistan will not hold talks with India unless it changes the status of Jammu and Kashmir to the pre-August 5, 2019 situation," he said.

Dr Alvi said India was giving the impression of normalcy in the occupied Kashmir, which was against the reality and on-ground situation.

"With every martyrdom, the voice of Kashmiris is getting stronger against India," he said.

To the Kashmiri refugees, President Alvi said the Government of Pakistan would continue to highlight their demand for the right to self-determination and remind the international community for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said the decades-long struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was a challenge to the oppressive rule of Indian occupation forces.

"When the Kashmiris view a bleak picture of their future under Indian rule, they demand their right to self-determination," he added.

He told the Kashmiris that Pakistan would continue to stand by them in their struggle for inalienable rights.

"Our hearts connect to you and we will extend all possible resources for your development," he said.

The president said India faced defeat in every war waged against Pakistan and would meet the same fate as experienced in the Balakot airstrike.

Despite its military might, he said, India failed in its Balakot endeavour due to the preparedness of Pakistan's armed forces and the resilience of the nation.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan on assumption of his government had extended a 'hand of peace' to India, however, regretted that India's belligerent designs compelled it to shy away from the offer.

The president said Pakistan was making right decisions by focusing its resources towards the development of its people by promoting literacy and ending unemployment.