President urges parliament for early passage of bills for swift justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged upon the parliament for early passing of the bills relating to provision of swift justice to common man.

These bills include Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, Letters of Administration and Succession Certificate Bill, Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill and Mutual Legal Assistance Bill.

In his speech at the joint session of the parliament, the president said speedy justice was an integral part of good governance.

He commended the efforts of judiciary as the courts last year swiftly disposed of decades' old cases.

He said the launching of Model Courts was an admirable decision, which would help provide swift and cheap justice to the masses.